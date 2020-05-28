12 passengers who travelled on four IndiGo flights test positive for Covid-19

On Thursday evening, IndiGo said in a statement, "A few asypmtomatic passengers who travelled on IndiGo flights were discovered to be COVID-19 positive on May 28, 2020. This included 3 passengers on 6E 955 from Delhi to Jammu on May 26, 6 passengers on board 6E 6992 from Bengaluru to Coimbatore on May 27 and 2 passengers on 6E 908 from Delhi to Coimbatore on May 27.