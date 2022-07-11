12 Shiv Sena MPs in touch with Eknath Shinde camp, ready to cross over: BJP MP2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 10:31 PM IST
- The BJP leader also said that the Eknath Shinde faction is the true Shiv Sena with (55) MLAs.
Hinting that the Eknath Shinde faction to strengthen further, a senior BJP leader informed that as many as 12 MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Shena are in touch with the Shinde faction and are ready to cross over. He also pointed out that Shiv Sena might support National Democratic Alliance (NDA's) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.