12 students test Covid-19 positive at IIT Madras. Read here

12 students test Covid-19 positive at IIT Madras. Read here1 min read . 05:56 PM IST
- Reports said health secretary J Radhakrishnan will inspect the campus to direct officials to sanitise the locality and follow safety Covid-19 safety norms
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases reported in some parts of India, around 12 people have tested positive for the virus at IIT Madras.
Reports said health secretary J Radhakrishnan will inspect the campus to direct officials to sanitise the locality and follow safety Covid-19 safety norms.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 27 new COVID-19 infections, including those of four returnees from Canada, and pushed the tally to 34,53,351 so far, the Health Department said.
The overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities getting recorded in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said. Twenty-three people got discharged aggregating to 34,15,083 leaving 243 active infections, the bulletin said.
Chennai accounted for most of the new coronavirus infections with 16 people testing positive followed by Chengalpet with five, while Coimbatore, Erode, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Tiruvallur recorded one case each.
The State capital city of Chennai recorded 7,51,335 cases till date. A total of 16,583 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,59,81,288. Among those who tested positive were 13 men and 18 women.
