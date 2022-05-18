Twelve workers at a salt factory in the Indian state of Gujarat were killed on May 15 when a 3-metre high wall collapsed on them, government officials said. The incident took place in the town of Morbi in Gujarat. Police have launched an investigation.

"The wall collapsed when the workers were packing the salt and trapped them," Rahul Tripathi, Morbi's top police official told Reuters.

"Bodies of 12 workers were removed from under the debris. One worker is injured and is hospitalised."

Gujarat labour minister, Brijesh Merja, told reporters efforts to find and rescue other workers who may be trapped were ongoing.

Prime minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy "heart-rending" in a tweet and his office said families of the deceased would receive compensation.

Industrial accidents, mainly fires, are common in India due to lax safety regulations.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.