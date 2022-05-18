OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  12 workers killed at Gujarat salt factory
Listen to this article

Twelve workers at a salt factory in the Indian state of Gujarat were killed on May 15 when a 3-metre high wall collapsed on them, government officials said. The incident took place in the town of Morbi in Gujarat. Police have launched an investigation.

"The wall collapsed when the workers were packing the salt and trapped them," Rahul Tripathi, Morbi's top police official told Reuters.

"Bodies of 12 workers were removed from under the debris. One worker is injured and is hospitalised."

Gujarat labour minister, Brijesh Merja, told reporters efforts to find and rescue other workers who may be trapped were ongoing.

Prime minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy "heart-rending" in a tweet and his office said families of the deceased would receive compensation.

Industrial accidents, mainly fires, are common in India due to lax safety regulations.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Photo: Reuters

Ola Electric offers to settle row with Guwahati accident victim

2 min read . 13 May 2022
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

There should be zero tolerance for road accidents: Gadkari

1 min read . 10 May 2022
PM Modi condoled the death of eight people, including six women and 20 others who were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Kamareddy district on Sunday evening. (PTI)

Eight killed in road accident in Telangana: PM Modi condoles family 

1 min read . 09 May 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout