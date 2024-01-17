IMD Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that very dense fog conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India for the next four days. The weather agency also noted that severe cold wave conditions, and severe cold day conditions will continue in Delhi and North India.

Flights affected in Delhi Airport According to Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System), a total of 120 flights were delayed both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog on Wednesday. The Delhi Airport FIDS also noted that a total of 53 flights including 21 Domestic arrivals, 16 Domestic departures, 13 International departures and 3 International arrivals scheduled are cancelled and not operating due to fog and other operational reasons from and to Delhi airport. Trains affected in Delhi Train services affected in Delhi as dense fog continues in the region. Passengers were seen waiting at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS) as several trains got delayed amid poor visibility due to the fog.

IMD alert on Cold wave, Dense Fog

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi during 17 to 21 January.

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh during 17 to 18January morning, and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent 3 days.

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over Uttarakhand and north Madhya Pradesh on 17 and 18 January, 2024.

-Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Bihar, north Rajasthan during 17-21January, over Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 17-20 January, over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during 17-19 January.

-Dense fog conditions will also prevail over Himachal Pradesh on 17 and 18 January, and over Jammu division, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on 17 January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on 17 and 18 January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on 17 January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Bihar on 17 January, and cold day conditions in isolated pockets during 18-20 January

IMD minimum temperature alert

-Rise by about 2°C in minimum temperatures very likely over Northwest India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

-Rise by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures very likely over East India during next 4 days and no significant change thereafter.

-No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.

-Ground frost conditions very likely over Uttarakhand on 17 January

On January 16, the lowest minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius was reported at Ludhiana (Punjab) over the plains of the country.

