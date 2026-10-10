₹1,200 for 8 km? How Delhi’s protest clampdown triggered 300% cab surges, WFH scrambles, festive weekend business loss

Delhi is facing a weekend of transport disruptions and business uncertainty as the Cockroach Janata Party is scheduled to hold its planned 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest in Central Delhi today. Here's a look at how the protest-related restrictions are affecting commuters, businesses and festive shopping across the city.

The weekend commuter shock An 8-km journey costing ₹1,200 captures the transport headache that Delhi commuters are facing amid the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar.

Surge pricing on Ola and Uber is practically close to three or four times the normal fare in parts of South Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. In fact, some drivers are even reluctant to accept trips towards central Delhi, leaving commuters either to pay a humongous fare for a cab or to wait.

Also Read | CJP Protest Live Updates: CJP says Jantar Mantar protest will continue

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why are cab fares surging in Delhi during the CJP protest? ⌵ Traffic restrictions around central Delhi and drivers’ reluctance to accept trips towards the area have reduced cab availability. The article reports fares in parts of South Delhi, Noida and Gurugram reaching three or four times normal levels. 2 Which Delhi markets are closed during the CJP protest? ⌵ Connaught Place, Palika Market, Janpath, Khan Market and Karol Bagh were expected to close or advised to shut over security concerns and possible disruption. Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk traders said their markets would remain open, though individual shops may decide for themselves. 3 Are Delhi Metro stations closed during the Jantar Mantar protest? ⌵ Entry and exit gates at 45 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat and Kashmere Gate, were scheduled to remain closed from 9 pm Friday until 6 pm Saturday. Interchange facilities were to remain available at the affected stations except New Delhi. 4 Should commuters avoid travelling through central Delhi during the protest? ⌵ Delhi Police advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, allow extra time and plan ahead when heading to airports, railway stations or bus terminals via New Delhi and central Delhi. Traffic restrictions may change depending on the situation. 5 How are the protest restrictions affecting work and delivery services in Delhi? ⌵ Some offices around Barakhamba Road and Connaught Place issued work-from-home advisories for Saturday morning shifts. Delivery operations by Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy were reported suspended in central pincodes 110001 and 110002, potentially causing delays and lost restaurant orders.

For those travelling to work, shopping or meeting family over the weekend, getting across the city is becoming an expensive affair.

Festive weekend retail hit The timing could not have been worse for traders. With the festive shopping season picking up pace ahead of Durga Puja and Diwali, footfall was expected to be high at the markets. However, several prominent markets in Delhi – Connaught Place, Janpath and Khan Market – will remain closed on Saturday, October 10, due to the CJP protest in Jantar Mantar. Chandni Chowk markets might also be impacted if customers avoid the area because of travel uncertainties.

The actual revenue impact, however, will depend on how long restrictions remain and how easily shoppers can reach these markets.

Quick commerce and food delivery blackout zones It has been reported that the delivery operations of Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy have been suspended in the central pincodes (110001, 110002). That means if delivery partners cannot travel through these zones to enter certain neighbourhoods or must take longer routes, customers may face delays and restaurants could lose orders.

Emergency WFH Companies with offices around Barakhamba Road and Connaught Place have already issued emergency "Work From Home" advisories for Saturday morning shifts.

CJP asks participants to maintain peace, avoid violence The CJP, in a statement issued on Saturday, urged participants to maintain peace, avoid violence and vandalism, follow lawful instructions and ensure that emergency services were not obstructed.

CJP has also called on participants to remain peaceful, alert and united. The demonstration, scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantar today, has been described as an effort to seek accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CJP has called for a large mobilisation despite the Delhi Police denying permission for the protest.