1200 Indians brought back from Israel amid war, MEA reiterates call for two-state solution
The Ministry of External Affairs said that nearly ‘1200 Indians had come back from Israel under Operation Ajay’ amid an escalating conflict with Hamas. India has repeatedly called for direct negotiations since war broke out on October 7 and condemned the ‘horrific attack against Israel’. New Delhi however supports the formation of a ‘sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine’.