The Ministry of External Affairs said that nearly '1200 Indians had come back from Israel under Operation Ajay' amid an escalating conflict with Hamas. India has repeatedly called for direct negotiations since war broke out on October 7 and condemned the 'horrific attack against Israel'. New Delhi however supports the formation of a 'sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine'.

“We have strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel. The international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations...There was also the issue of Palestine and on that, we have reiterated our position in favour of direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution," said spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The MEA also expressed concern about the constantly growing list of civilian casualties and stressed the need to strictly observe 'international humanitarian laws'.

As concern about a wider Middle East war continues to grow, Bagchi also urged the international community to ‘stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms’.

ALSO READ: 'Palestinians are victims of Hamas': Sunak meets Israeli PM Netanyahu Israel had declared war on Hamas last week after a surprise attack killed more than a thousand people. The conflict has exacted a heavy toll on civilians – both Palestinian and Israeli – and Indian citizens living in the region have been urged to be cautious.

The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room and the Indian embassy in Israel has been tasked with providing assistance to Indian companies. India has also set up a helpline for citizens in need of assistance.

Operation Ajay was launched by the Indian Armed Forces last week to evacuate stranded citizens and has since ferried approximately 1200 people home. Registrations remain underway to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)

