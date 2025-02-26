An Indian-origin CEO has raised concerns over the education system in India after more than 1,200 candidates applied for two internship positions.

Srinath Mallikarjunan, CEO and Chief Scientist at Unmanned Dynamics, highlighted the employment and education crisis in a post on LinkedIn.

The post read, "I think India has a huge employment and employability crisis that main stream media is afraid to talk about. Our Indian office had an opening for 2 interns and there were 1200 applicants."

Out of the 1200 applicants, 20 candidates were shortlisted for further evaluation.

Problems of education system He further listed the issues of “India's broken education system”.

The problems of the education system are:

1) Most IIT students stop studying after JEE. So they're mostly unfit.

2) Most pvt colleges and universities do not impart any knowledge of value

3) Most students enrolling in Universities are 1st generation graduates who are taken for a ride and just get degrees (but no knowledge) at the end of 4 years.

4) The students are unaware that they are being taken for a ride as they place their faith in a system that's broken (Bad syllabus, useless exams, illiterate teachers)

5) So millions graduate and are fit only for call center, back office and clerical jobs, all of which will be easily replaced by AI.

So India is not looking at a demographic dividend but a disaster, Srinath added.

Tips for students He further shared tips with students to advance in their careers.

"My advice to current students and past graduates is:

a) Learn from reputed International books on your subject (yes you'll have to buy multiple books, as your recommended textbooks are mostly wrong)

b) Use NPTEL courses to actually learn your subjects

c) Practice small projects by yourself, learn to use lab equipment. Don't waste time on mindless lab curiculla which doesn't teach you anything," Srinath stated.

