120-member Egypt contingent to participate in Republic Day parade, President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to be chief guest2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:17 PM IST
The invitation to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as India's chief guest at the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will likely reinforce the age-old connection between the two earliest civilisations.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is slated to attend India's Republic Day celebrations next week. A 120-member military contingent from Egypt will also be taking part in the celebrations. The development comes as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.
