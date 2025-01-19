A group of 121 farmers ended their fast-unto-death on Sunday after Jagjit Singh Dallewal agreed to take medical aid. The development came after the Centre invited protesting farm leaders for discussions on February 14. Farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal had agreed to take medical aid on Saturday after a meeting with high level government delegates.

70-year-old Dallewal had begun a fast-unto-death on November 26 to support the ongoing farmers' agitation. Protesters said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) convener had not consumed anything but water since that time.

A group of 111 famers had joined him on January 15 as Dallewal's health deteriorated and the government refused to comply with their demands. They had sat on the Haryana side of the border near Khanauri — later joined by another 10 farmers from the state.

Dallewal had agreed to take medical aid after the proposed meeting was announced. Later, Dallewal took an intravenous drip. Farmer leaders however indicate that he will not end his indefinite fast until a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops is given.

Meanwhile the group of 121 farmers ended their fast on Sunday by sipping juice in the presence of senior police officials.

A high-level Central delegation, led by Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, met farmer leader Dallewal and representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Saturday, and invited them for a resumption of talks on February 14 at Chandigarh.

The Centre's delegation also urged Dallewal to take medical aid so that he can participate in the proposed meeting, which will take place at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration at Chandigarh at 5 pm on February 14.

Four rounds of meetings had taken place between Union ministers and the protesting farmers on February 8, 12, 15 and 18 last year, but the talks remained inconclusive.

Earlier in the day, the farmers protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana said they have received a proposal from the central government which they will discuss. The Centre's delegation held meetings with the representatives of both the forums.