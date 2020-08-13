Home >News >India >121 fresh cases take Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 6,621; death toll mounts to 44
Tea garden workers follow social distancing guidelines while working in a tea estate, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, on the outskirts of Dharmanagar in Tripura (PTI)

1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2020, 03:34 PM IST PTI

  • With 121 new patients, the number of active cases in Tripura now stands at 1,647, while 4,912 people have recovered from the disease
  • Two members of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's family, who were diagnosed with the disease earlier this month, have recovered

TRIPURA : Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,621 with 121 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 44 as one patient succumbed to the disease, a health department official said on Thursday.

The fatality was reported from West Tripura district, he said.

"A 40-year-old man from Lefunga, about 25 km from here, was admitted to the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) a few days ago. He died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The patient was also suffering from liver disease," the official said.

With 121 new patients, the number of active cases in Tripura now stands at 1,647, while 4,912 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Eighteen patients have migrated to other states.

Two members of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's family, who were diagnosed with the disease earlier this month, have recovered, the official.

The chief minister had on Wednesday completed the seven-day quarantine at his residence, he said.

The state government had eased the lockdown restrictions outside the containment zones from Wednesday and urged people to maintain the social distancing norms to contain the spread of the disease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

