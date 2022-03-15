The COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years will begin from tomorrow as the government has allowed the Corbevax vaccine to be administered to the 12-14 years age group which is manufactured by Biological E. Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 updates on the Covid-19 vaccination for 12-14 years old: The Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID-19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022, the ministry said in a statement.

Corbevax vaccine, which is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against covid-19.

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees' Celsius temperature and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial and 10 mL (20 doses) vial pack.

Biological E Ltd has supplied 5 crore doses of Corbevax to the Centre and the vaccine has been distributed to states, sources said.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities, from January 10 amid a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus in the country.

As per the data of the Union Health Ministry, 3,37,70,605 children between 15 and 18 years of age group have received the second dose, while 5,58,92,605 have received their first dose of COVID vaccine.

The Government has also decided that the condition of comorbidity for COVID19 precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith, the ministry said.

Prioritisation and sequencing of this dose would be based on completion of 9 months from date of 2nd dose. Vaccination of precaution dose should be with the same vaccine with which primary vaccination was done.

How to register on Co-WIN portal

From 16 March 2022 onwards, citizens aged 12-14 years can register and schedule appointment for Covaxin vaccination on the Co-WIN portal. Below are the steps to be followed: Log in to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/

Citizen should register or sign for verification by entering the mobile number and OTP. Citizen can click on "+Add member" option if they haven't registered 4 members from one registered mobile number.

Once the registration/ sign in is complete, citizens need to enter the following details (Please note that all the field in this form are Mandatory.

Citizens aged 15-17 have options to provide Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Unique Disability ID (Unique ID for persons with disability), Ration Card with Photo, Student ID Photo under Photo ID proof.

Citizen will get a pop up message i.e., Individual registered successfully

Click on 'Schedule tab' on the bottom right corner of the page in order to book an appointment

