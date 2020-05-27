BENGALURU : Karnataka on Wednesday reported 122 new coronavirus cases and one death till noon taking the state’s tally of covid-19 positive patients to 2,405.

A 69-year old female from Yaggir district, who succumbed to the virus today, had tested positive for the infection on 20 May. So far, the state has reported 47 fatalities that include two deaths due to non-covid related reasons.

Of 122 new cases reported till Wednesday noon, 110 people who tested positive had returned from Maharashtra, one of the worst hit states by the pandemic, as per the morning bulletin of the state health department. About 1,000 people who travelled to Karnataka from Maharashtra have tested positive for the virus.

The others include people who returned from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and at least two with international travel history from Nepal and United Arab Emirates.

Out of the 122 cases, 28 were in reported in Kalaburagi, 16 in Yadgir, 15 in Hassan and 12 in Bidar. Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mandya, Chikaballpura, Raichur, Bengaluru Rural and Urban and Tumakuru also reported new cases today.

The fact that most of those testing positive are those who have returned from other states has given confidence to the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government the confidence to relax more lockdown restrictions post 31 May. At least 1.09 lakh people are currently in institutional quarantine and another 10000 in home quarantine, according to government data.

The state government is confident of controlling the further spread of the disease since most of those testing positive are currently in institutional quarantine centres that gives it room to relax restrictions for larger parts of the state.

Yediyurappa has also sought the centre's nod to reopen places of worship and hotels post 1 June to bring back normalcy and revive the state's fledgling economy after two months of covid-19 induced lockdown.

The number of cases in Bengaluru has also come down in recent days that allows the state government to deliberate more relaxation of lockdown restrictions in its growth engine that is the biggest contributor to Karnataka’s coffers.

