"The Government of India, at the forefront of the 'Whole of government' approach to combat the ongoing COVID-19 has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries/organisations to augment its efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge of cases. Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries/departments of Government of India have seamlessly collaborated for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid to states and UTs," the release said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}