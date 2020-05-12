BENGAL : 124 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 12 in Bengal, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bengal to 2,063. Among the total people infected as on date, 499 have recovered and 190 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 392 of the total 2063 cases reported in the state. Kolkata had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

17 districts in West Bengal have confirmed cases of Covid-19

West Bengal's 2,063 cases put it at number 8 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 23401, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

