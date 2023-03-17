New Delhi: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that as many as 1,253 railway stations across the country have been identified for development. Out of these, 1218 stations have been upgraded so far and the remaining stations are targeted for completion in the financial year 2023-24.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister informed that in all 40 stations in Rajasthan, 16 stations in Haryana, 45 stations in Madhya Pradesh and 32 stations in Gujrat were identified for upgradation under Adarsh Station Scheme.

“All identified stations of Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat have been developed under Adarsh Station Scheme," he added.

Vaishnaw said that 42 stations in Madhya Pradesh have been developed and out of remaining 3 stations, one station namely Howbagh has been closed and remaining two are targeted for completion in the financial year 2023-24.

The minister informed that various works for improvement, upgrading, modernization of passenger amenities which include improvement to facade of the station building, retiring room, waiting room, separate waiting room for ladies, etc. are being provided at railway stations under Adarsh Station Scheme.

“Selection of railway stations under Adarsh Station scheme is based on the identified need for upgradation of amenities in view of the requests/demands received from public representatives and recommendations from Zonal Railways," he added.

However, augmentation/upgradation of passenger amenities at railway stations is a continuous process subject to availability of funds, volume of passenger traffic and inter-se priority of works.