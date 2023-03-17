1,253 railway stations to be revamped under Adarsh Station scheme: Vaishnaw1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:58 PM IST
- Out of these, 1218 stations have been upgraded so far and the remaining stations are targeted for completion in the financial year 2023-24.
New Delhi: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that as many as 1,253 railway stations across the country have been identified for development. Out of these, 1218 stations have been upgraded so far and the remaining stations are targeted for completion in the financial year 2023-24.
