125-year-old Yoga Guru Swami Sivananda receives Padma Shri. Watch video

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz. art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.