Individual foreign nationals were allowed to enter into India for tourism purpose on e-tourist visa/tourist visa from November 15, 2021. Free tourist visa was applicable only to e-tourist visa/tourist visa issued on or after October 6, 2021. The validity of these tourist visas was to be 30 days with single entry. This scheme was valid till March 31, 2022 or till the issuance of first 5 lakh tourist visas, whichever is earlier, he added.

