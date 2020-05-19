129 new coronavirus cases reported in Bihar as of 8:00 AM - May 19

129 new coronavirus cases reported in Bihar as of 8:00 AM - May 191 min read . 08:53 AM IST
This brings total cases to 1,391, out of which 494 have recovered and 9 have passed away
BIHAR : 129 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 19 in Bihar, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bihar to 1,391. Among the total people infected as on date, 494 have recovered and 9 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 113 of the total 1391 cases reported in the state. Siwan had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Bihar's 1,391 cases put it at number 12 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 35058, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
