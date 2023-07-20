A man from Bengaluru city has taken Twitter by storm after his tweet sharing his frustration on paying more than 50 percent of his income as tax to the government went viral.

Sanchit Goyal, a category manager at Flipkart in his tweet explained how for his earning of ₹5000, he had to pay 30 percent as tax to the government and later he said that on buying some beverages from the remaining money, for which he had to pay 28 percent as tax. To this, he added that he who is working 12 hours a day had to pay more than 50 percent of his income to the government. In his tweet dated 15 July, he wrote, "Today I earned ₹5,000. I had to give 30 percent to the government as tax. I thought of buying some caffeinated beverages from the remaining money and had to give 28 percent as tax. I realized I am working 12 hours a day just to pay more than 50 per cent of my income to the government.

His tweet garnered 593.8K views, 8,917 likes and 2,139 retweets on Twitter. Netizens commented on his tweet agreed to it

One user wrote, “Earn money from agriculture and drink tender coconut water. 0 tax"

Another wrote, “and your blood boils when you know that a great portion of tax revenue is going towards salaries, pensions of Government employees and unnecessary freebies rather than building infrastructure."

Some other disagreeing to his tweet wrote, “30% Tax is on income above ₹10 lacs PA for an individual. And there are methods to save from proportion from it. Further the taxation burden in India is less than many developed countries" To which he replied, “If we are comparing countries, a lot of countries give that sort of facilities also for the taxes charged. Countries like UAE give much better facilities without any taxes. I am just saying I am ready to pay taxes but then I need better air, food and water to start with."

Some other wrote, “This is the pain of middle class today. If you buy a car there's not only 28% gst but also 22% cess . Plus 10% road tax. Approx 150% fuel tax and 2.5 euppe per km toll tax."

Some also gave him solutions to save tax, “Start a road side Kirana shop, become a astrologer or start a day care. All tax free income"

Another user commented saying, “Sometimes i just feel that the amount of tax we pay to government we can ask them a tea or a stay in every government office whenever we vist any of them."

In another tweet, he also wrote how the government earns tax of 27 percent which is ₹5.5 on a ₹20 choco-bar.