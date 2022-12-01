12th Edition of Exercise Agni Warrior concludes

12th Edition of Exercise Agni Warrior concludes1 min read . 07:06 PM IST
- Both Singapore and Indian Army utilized niche technology and artillery observation simulators as part of joint training phase
NEW DELHI :The 12th Edition of Exercise Agni Warrior, a bilateral exercise between Singapore and Indian Army concluded at Field Firing Ranges, Devlali, said the Ministry of Defence in a release.
NEW DELHI :The 12th Edition of Exercise Agni Warrior, a bilateral exercise between Singapore and Indian Army concluded at Field Firing Ranges, Devlali, said the Ministry of Defence in a release.
Exercise Agni Warrior, involved showcasing joint firepower planning, execution and use of new generation equipment by the artillery arm of both armies.
Exercise Agni Warrior, involved showcasing joint firepower planning, execution and use of new generation equipment by the artillery arm of both armies.
“Exercise also included participation by both sides in a joint computer war-game as part of joint planning process. Both sides utilized niche technology and artillery observation simulators as part of joint training phase," the ministry added.
“Exercise also included participation by both sides in a joint computer war-game as part of joint planning process. Both sides utilized niche technology and artillery observation simulators as part of joint training phase," the ministry added.
Expert academic discussions were also conducted on modern trends in artillery and refinement of artillery planning process. Indigenously manufactured artillery guns and howitzers also participated during the final phase of the exercise.
Expert academic discussions were also conducted on modern trends in artillery and refinement of artillery planning process. Indigenously manufactured artillery guns and howitzers also participated during the final phase of the exercise.
“The exercise achieved its aim of enhancing mutual understanding of drills & procedures and improving interoperability between the two armies," the ministry said.
“The exercise achieved its aim of enhancing mutual understanding of drills & procedures and improving interoperability between the two armies," the ministry said.
The closing event was witnessed by Wong Wie Kuen, High Commissioner of Singapore to India and Lieutenant General S Harimohan Iyer, Commandant, School of Artillery along with other dignitaries from Singapore and serving officers from both armies.
The closing event was witnessed by Wong Wie Kuen, High Commissioner of Singapore to India and Lieutenant General S Harimohan Iyer, Commandant, School of Artillery along with other dignitaries from Singapore and serving officers from both armies.
India was among the first countries to set up diplomatic relations after the independence of Singapore on 24 August 1965. The close relationship shared by India and Singapore is based on convergence of economic and political interests.
India was among the first countries to set up diplomatic relations after the independence of Singapore on 24 August 1965. The close relationship shared by India and Singapore is based on convergence of economic and political interests.
The process of economic reforms in India since the early 1990s created a strong basis for cooperation with Singapore, opening up possibilities for significant presence in each other’s economies. Singapore has played an important role in reconnecting us to the countries of South East Asia since the inception of our Look East Policy in the early 1990s.
The process of economic reforms in India since the early 1990s created a strong basis for cooperation with Singapore, opening up possibilities for significant presence in each other’s economies. Singapore has played an important role in reconnecting us to the countries of South East Asia since the inception of our Look East Policy in the early 1990s.