12th Fail OTT release: When and how to watch Vikrant Massey's UPSC film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Actor Vikrant Massey's film '12th Fail' receives praise from prominent names like Kamal Haasan, Sanjay Dutt and Farhan Akhtar.
12th Fail, actor Vikrant Massey's latest film, has garnered attention beyond the Box Office. It was sent as an independent nomination to the Oscars 2024. The Bollywood movie about UPSC aspirants was not a part of the Oscars shortlist.
The wait is finally over. Disney+ Hotstar earlier posted, “If there is one movie you must watch before 2024 starts, this one has to be it!" The OTT platform revealed that the movie will start streaming on December 29 while posting with #12thFailOnHotstar on X (formerly Twitter).
(With ANI inputs)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!