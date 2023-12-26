comScore
12th Fail OTT release: When and how to watch Vikrant Massey's UPSC film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Actor Vikrant Massey's film '12th Fail' receives praise from prominent names like Kamal Haasan, Sanjay Dutt and Farhan Akhtar.

12th Fail OTT release: Actor Vikrant Massey's latest film will start streaming on December 29 (Screengrab from YouTube/Zee TV)

12th Fail, actor Vikrant Massey's latest film, has garnered attention beyond the Box Office. It was sent as an independent nomination to the Oscars 2024. The Bollywood movie about UPSC aspirants was not a part of the Oscars shortlist.

The movie, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, received praise from various quarters. Prominent names like Kamal Haasan, Sanjay Dutt and Farhan Akhtar appreciated the film.

Massey recently shared insights following the Box Office success of his latest film 12th Fail. The actor, known for his versatile roles, opened up about the competitive nature of the film industry.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Massey highlighted the demanding environment of Bollywood. He compared it to other prominent professions like cricket and politics in India, emphasizing the challenges and misconceptions about ease in the industry.

Bollywood, according to Massey, is a democratic and progressive space, but it's not familial. He shed light on the competitive spirit that prevails, where actors are always vying for roles and success.

Massey remarked on the fleeting nature of success and recognition in the industry. He pointed out that numerous actors are ready to step into another's shoes at any moment. This perspective underscores the transient and fiercely competitive nature of Bollywood.

"It is also a place where I think caste and religion don't matter. On a shooting set, what is the caste, what is the religion, what is its orientation, from what background it comes, from the village, from the city, it doesn't actually matter," he told ANI.

12th Fail OTT release

There has been a massive interest around the 12th Fail OTT release. The movie, made with around 20 crore, minted 66.5 crore worldwide in its 52 days of theatrical run, as per Sacnilk. The movie had a limited release, around 600 screens, but managed to get more shows as it received impressive word-of-mouth publicity.

The wait is finally over. Disney+ Hotstar earlier posted, “If there is one movie you must watch before 2024 starts, this one has to be it!" The OTT platform revealed that the movie will start streaming on December 29 while posting with #12thFailOnHotstar on X (formerly Twitter).

(With ANI inputs)

Published: 26 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST
