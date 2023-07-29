Two men have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district for allegedly raping and torturing a 12-year-old girl. Police have said that the two men, who have been arrested, worked for a trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district. The accused, identified as Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadoliya, have been sacked from the temple trust. Their houses have also been demolished by the local administration.

The incident was reported in Maihar, a temple town, in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. The girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised. According to the reports, the accused also inserted a hard object into her private parts.

Police said the girl went missing on Thursday and a case was registered when she didn’t return home late evening. The girl was later found in a jungle, about a kilometre from her house. Police were informed and the girl, who was bleeding profusely, was admitted to a nearby hospital.

“I am not denying that a stick or some other object was inserted into the 12-year-old's private parts by accused Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadoliya. But this is something that can only be confirmed only in a medical report. We are still awaiting her medical report. Yes she was bleeding and doctors are monitoring her health," Satna Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta told PTI.

The police also informed that the girl had bite marks all over her body. Asked about the condition of the girl, the SP said a panel of doctors treating her said her condition was 'okay" at his point in time.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376DB (punishment for gang rape on woman under 12 years of age), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (common intention) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

(With agency inputs)