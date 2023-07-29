12-year-old raped, bitten multiple times, tortured in MP’s Satna; 2 arrested1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Two men arrested for allegedly raping and torturing a 12-year-old girl in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh.
Two men have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district for allegedly raping and torturing a 12-year-old girl. Police have said that the two men, who have been arrested, worked for a trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district. The accused, identified as Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadoliya, have been sacked from the temple trust. Their houses have also been demolished by the local administration.
