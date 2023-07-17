According to the report, between FY16 and FY21, the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) value has nearly halved from 0.117 to 0.066 and the intensity of poverty has reduced from 47% to 44%, “thereby setting India on the path of achieving the SDG Target 1.2 (of reducing multidimensional poverty by at least half) much ahead of the stipulated timeline of 2030".