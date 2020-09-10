Home >News >India >13.74 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
An Air India flight carrying 334 passengers leaves Chicago for India. Indian nationals, stranded in various countries amid COVID-19 pandemic, are being repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission. (PTI)
An Air India flight carrying 334 passengers leaves Chicago for India. Indian nationals, stranded in various countries amid COVID-19 pandemic, are being repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission. (PTI)

13.74 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 08:08 PM IST PTI

As many as 13.74 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the 'Vande Bharat' evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic

As many as 13.74 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the 'Vande Bharat' evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6 became operational on September 1 and 1,007 international flights have been scheduled to operate during this month.

"We expect to repatriate over 2 lakh people," he said at an online media briefing.

"As on 10 September, 13.74 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes of the Vande Bharat Mission viz. Air India, private and foreign carriers, chartered flights, naval ships and land border crossings," Srivastava said.

Of these, 270 international flights have already been operated from GCC countries, Jordan, Afghanistan, Maldives, China, Thailand, US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Australia, he said.

Bilateral travel arrangements form the bulk of this phase with travel 'bubble' flight operations from 11 countries, he said.

The ministry continues to monitor the demand for repatriation through our mission and posts and "we are working with the airlines to ensure assistance", he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Deposing before the parliamentary committee, foreign secretary S. Jaishankar and other top officials of the MEA said the ministry will advertise for positions in its policy planning division, which is the ‘think-tank’ of the ministry. Photo: AFP<br />

Ministry of external affairs to hire from private sector

2 min read . 19 Jun 2015
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI)

Delhi govt forms panel to suggest measures to augment excise duty revenue

2 min read . 09 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout