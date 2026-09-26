13 crore names deleted in SIR: Your name not on list? What is the process to get enrolled again?

More than 13 crore names were removed from draft voter lists during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across 30 states and Union Territories. If your name is missing from the voter list, you can apply for inclusion. The Election Commission’s 26 September press note explains the routes and support.

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It covers people left out during SIR, those left out afterwards, and young or first-time voters. Here is how to proceed under the arrangements announced by the Commission.

What to do to get enrolled again? Start by approaching the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) responsible for your area. The ERO handles applications for inclusion in the electoral roll.

The Election Commission says people left out can apply through continuous updation. This means applications can continue after the SIR exercise is complete.

Also Read | Kejriwal seeks SIR rollback, fresh polls amid allegations over EC functioning

Ask the election office for the form applicable to your case. The press note refers to Form 6 for the inclusion of omitted voters. During SIR, the attached declaration applies and has been upheld by the Supreme Court. Outside the SIR period, forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules apply.

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You can seek assistance through the Election Commission's special enrolment drive. State and district election officials, along with registration officers, must launch this drive immediately. Its purpose is to help enrol people left out and other eligible applicants.

If you received a notice during the ongoing SIR, check what it concerns. Special arrangements cover notices involving missing links with earlier rolls or inconsistencies in records.

For these cases, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit homes to collect documents. They will upload the papers on ECINet for the ERO’s decision.

People covered by these notices need not routinely visit registration offices for hearings. The ERO may order a hearing only in exceptional circumstances. Such hearings should preferably happen online. If required, you can authorise an adult family member to attend on your behalf.

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People living in night shelters, homeless people, labourers and poor people can seek additional assistance. District Election Officers must arrange sufficient help desks or special camps as needed. These arrangements provide another place to approach officials for help with enrolment.

State-wise deadline If you live in Delhi, submit claims and objections by 30 October 2026. The deadline for officials to dispose of notices and claims is 30 November 2026.

In Maharashtra, claims and objections can be filed until October 12, 2026. Officials have until 10 November 2026 to dispose of notices and claims there.

These are different deadlines: one concerns applications while the other concerns decisions. Follow the filing deadline relevant to your state.

The Commission reports that Goa’s BLOs are visiting omitted voters to collect forms. Of 97 such voters, 81 had submitted Form 6 for inclusion.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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