13 Indian sailors trapped on vessel at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port amid drone attacks, union seeks urgent evacuation

The Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI) has urged authorities to take urgent action to ensure the safety and evacuation of Indian crew members aboard a vessel stranded at a Ukrainian port amid ongoing drone and missile attacks.

In a post on social media platform X, FSUI said M.V. AMIR1, currently docked at the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, has 15 crew members on board, including 13 Indian seafarers, who are facing a “terrible and life-threatening situation.”

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Crew living under constant threat, says FSUI FSUI said repeated drone and missile attacks were being carried out in the immediate vicinity of the vessel, leaving crew members fearing a possible direct strike.

“The crew is living under constant fear of a direct hit at any moment,” FSUI said.

The union called on authorities, shipowners and the vessel’s flag state to take immediate steps to protect the crew and arrange their safe return.

Appeal to Indian government FSUI urged the Government of India and other concerned agencies to intervene, stressing that Indian maritime workers should not remain trapped in active conflict zones.

“Indian seafarers must not be left as sitting targets in conflict zones. Act now,” the union said.

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India raises concern with Ukraine over Black Sea attacks on commercial vessels after deaths of Indian seafarers India has raised serious concerns with Ukraine over repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea after several Indian seafarers were killed in recent strikes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, and conveyed New Delhi’s strong objections over attacks targeting civilian shipping.

The diplomatic move came after a series of incidents involving merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members, including the deadly attack on MV OMORFI, in which an Indian seafarer was killed.

MEA condemns attacks on commercial shipping In an official statement, the MEA said the Ukrainian envoy was summoned to South Block over the attack on MV OMORFI that resulted in the death of an Indian national.

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“The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms,” the MEA said.

India highlighted the impact of such attacks on maritime safety, freedom of navigation and international trade.

The ministry asked the Ukrainian ambassador to convey New Delhi’s concerns to authorities in Kyiv, stressing that actions endangering civilian seafarers were unacceptable.

Ukraine responds, blames Russian attacks The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi expressed condolences over the deaths of Indian sailors but said the threats to civilian shipping in the Black Sea were a result of Russian military actions.

The embassy said Ukraine had repeatedly warned international partners about the growing risks to maritime navigation and had raised the issue through channels including the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

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Ukraine said it had issued warnings about threats to civilian vessels and stressed that preventive action was necessary to protect seafarers.

The embassy also said the “only sustainable way” to restore maritime security was increased international pressure on Russia to stop attacks on civilian shipping.

More Indian crew members affected in Black Sea incidents The latest diplomatic exchange follows multiple attacks involving Indian nationals.

MV OMORFI: An Indian seafarer, identified by FSUI as Chief Officer Sagar Gupta, was killed in the July 18 attack.

MV Golden Leo: Four Indian nationals were killed and one critically injured in an attack on the merchant vessel while it was leaving the Port of Odesa on July 19.

MV AGN Ragnar: The vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25. Two crew members were confirmed safe, while information on two others remained awaited.

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India’s Embassy in Ukraine said it was monitoring the MV AGN Ragnar incident and coordinating with Ukrainian authorities on search and rescue operations.

MEA issues advisory for Indian seafarers Amid rising risks, the MEA issued an advisory urging Indian nationals seeking jobs on vessels operating in or passing through the Black Sea region to carefully assess the security situation.

The ministry said the maritime environment remains “highly volatile” due to ongoing conflict and warned that commercial vessels face significant threats from missile and drone attacks.

The advisory urged seafarers to:

-Verify security arrangements with employers and ship operators

-Check insurance coverage and emergency response plans

-Ensure contracts meet international maritime standards

-Confirm provisions for medical assistance, evacuation and repatriation

-Stay updated with government advisories

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