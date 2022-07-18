13 killed as MSRTC bus falls into Narmada river in MP's Dhar district

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde informed that instructions have been given to Jalgaon District Collector to carry out the rescue work properly and to maintain proper coordination with the district administration in Madhya Pradesh for immediate treatment of the injured.
At least 13 passengers were killed on 18 July after a bus heading towards Maharashtra's Pune fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.
Informing on Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “Heartbreaking information has been received about a passenger bus going from Indore to Pune falling into the Narmada river at Khalghat in Dhar district. So far 15 passengers aboard the bus have been safely rescued. The rescue operation is going on continuously at the incident site."
The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was believed to be carrying 30 to 32 people, another official said.
The bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river, he said.
The bus left from MP's Indore city in the morning and was heading to Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, MSRTC officials said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and briefed him the details of the accident.
“Till now, 13 bodies have been recovered. Rescue operation underway. I've spoken with Maharashtra CM and Dy CM. We're making every possible arrangement. Directions given for probe. I've also directed Min Kamal Patel to reach the spot," CM Chouhan said.
The Madhya Pradesh CM also expressed sorrow on this heart-wrenching accident. He wrote, “This heart-wrenching accident of Khalghat took away many of our loved ones from us untimely. Heart is full of sorrow and pain. I am with the bereaved families in this time of grief. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss."
CM Shinde informed that instructions have been given to Jalgaon District Collector to carry out the rescue work properly and to maintain proper coordination with the district administration in Madhya Pradesh for immediate treatment of the injured.
He further added that instructions have been given to Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava and Managing Director of ST Corporation Shekhar Channe regarding the accident and directed them to provide all necessary assistance to the rescued passengers.
After getting information, Indore Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Pawan Kumar Sharma instructed the Khargone and Dhar collectors to rush to the spot to launch a rescue operation, officials said.
The river current was strong, Mishra said, adding that the rescue operation was on. The ill-fated bus was from the Amalner depot in Jalgaon district, MSRTC officials said. The bus departed from Indore city around 7.30 am and was going to Amalner, they said. Officials concerned from Jalgaon rushed to the accident spot.
The MSRTC officials said they were in touch with the local administration which was conducting the search and rescue work at the spot.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief.
In a post he wrote, “The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM."
