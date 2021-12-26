There will be 13 month of training for the farmers' movement, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said the next meeting will be held on January 15.

"Neither the farmers have gone anywhere, nor the government has gone anywhere. Now there will be 13 months of training for the farmers' movement. The United Kisan Morcha is not contesting any elections," Tikait told reporters.

Tikait added, "We have a meeting on January 15. The movement has just been postponed. The farmers who have gone have gone on leave for four months.

Meanwhile, reacting to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's recent statement over three repealed farm laws, Tikait said that the remark was intended to deceive farmers and would also humiliate the Prime Minister.

Earlier on Saturday, Tomar was quoted as saying: "We brought the farm laws. Some people did not like it. But the government is not disappointed. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone and if the backbone is strengthened, the country will become stronger."

However, the minister later clarified that the Centre has no plan to reintroduce farm laws adding that his statement during a programme was misquoted.

Tikait has threatened to restart agitation if the farm laws are re-introduced by the Centre.

"Narendra Singh Tomar's statement 'moved a step back, will move forward again' is full of deception towards the farmers and humiliating towards the Prime Minister of the nation. BKU condemns such irresponsible statements. Delhi is not far from the farmers anymore," the BKU leader tweeted in Hindi.

