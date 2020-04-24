13 more test positive for covid-19 in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Telangana’s coronavirus (covid-19) count inched closer to the 1000 mark as 13 more persons tested positive for the virus on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 983. While no additional deaths were reported, 14 more persons were discharged post treatment on the same day, with a total of 291 people recovering after getting infected with covid-19 in the state.

State health minister Eatala Rajender on Friday said that there are a total of 663 active cases in Telangana as of Friday. “The latest cases were detected from GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), Surypet, Gadwal and Vikarabad districts," stated Rajender at a press conference on Friday.

Rajender stated that chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has also asked government officials to prepare a report on the situation in those four districts to contain the virus’s spread. “Every hosue and every person in containment houses will be checked," he mentioned, and added that officials concerned will provide residents essentials as and when they require.

“The situation can be positive in Telangana, but we saw in the papers that a woman tested positive for the virus even after 14 days," Rajender pointed out, expressing concern. Over the last few days, the intensity of new cases in Telangana has come down, with 27 cases being reported on 23 April and 15 on 22 April. However, it may be noted that on 21 April, 56 people had tested positive for covid-19.

Earlier this week, KCR had hoped that the covid-19 spread may show a downturn in the state, due to strict implementation of the lockdown and containing those who have been infected with the state. “We have identified all those who have coronavirus. We have prepared a contact list of those who came in contact with these people and conducted tests on them. With this, we got an estimate on how many people are there in the state with coronavirus and at what places," said a statement from his office.

The GHMC in Hyderabad has also set up a centralized cell and has asked donors to handover food and other essential items to officials, as authorities have noticed that crowds had been gathering during food distribution across the city. In Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, over 150 containment zones have been set up to contain the virus.

Moreover, this year, the holy month of Ramzan in Hyderabad will be a sombre affair due to the lockdown. Typically in Ramzan, GHMC authorities along with officials from the electricity department and the water board undertake various tasks to handle the lakhs of people who visit the Old City in Telangana’s capital for food, as eateries and other road side stalls are open all night.

Baba Fasiuddin, deputy mayor of the GHMC appealed to the Muslim Community this year to perform prayers at home only and also asked them not to gather in large number during prayers as well.

