13 Naxals killed in encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

After the Naxals fled into the dense forest, the bodies of six male and seven female cadres were found, while some more Naxals were possibly injured in the encounter but managed to escape, the police said. One AK-47 rifle, an SLR, a carbine, a .303 rifle and explosives were recovered from the spot. Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli said at a press conference that the the encounter was a "tribute" to the 15 police personnel killed in an ambush in the district in 2019.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}