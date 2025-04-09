13 people killed in lightning strikes in Bihar; CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to kin

At least thirteen people were killed after being struck by lightning in four districts of Bihar, PTI quoted an official statement as saying on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), as PTI quoted, Begusarai reported five deaths, Darbhanga four, Madhubani three and Samastipur one.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, said the statement.

CM Kumar also appealed to the people of the state to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

According to the latest Bihar Economic Survey (2024-25) report, tabled in the state assembly during the budget session in February this year, the state witnessed 275 lightning or thunderstorm-related deaths in 2023.

Thunderstorms, gusty wind expected in Andhra for 5 days According to the India Meteorological Department weather forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind of up to 50 km per hour speed in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from April 9 to 13.

IMD forecasted thunderstorms at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

"A well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal persists over the same region at 8:30 am on Wednesday, with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels," IMD said in a press release.

The weather system is likely to move northwards and further recurve in the north–northeastwards direction to gradually weaken over the central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, said the Met Department.

Apart from this, IMD noted that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 – 4 degrees Celsius across NCAP, Yanam and SCAP over the next three days.

For Rayalaseema, the IMD forecasted a maximum temperature rise of up to 3 degrees Celsius during the same period.