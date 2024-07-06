13 people killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours

  • The Uttar Pradesh relief department has also alerted local administration in districts bordering Nepal.

PTI
Updated6 Jul 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 18.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. (Pic for representation)(HT_PRINT)

Thirteen people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state in the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh's relief department officials said on Saturday.

According to the relief department, from 6:30 pm on Friday to 6:30 pm on Saturday, two people were killed in Fatehpur after being hit by lightning, while one person died of drowning.

In Raebareli district, one person died after being hit by lightning and another died in a rain-related incident. Deaths of one person each in rain-related incidents were also reported from Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Kaushambi, Firozabad, Pratapgarh, Unnao and Mainpuri districts, the relief department said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 18.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Of the 75 districts, 45 recorded excess rainfall in the last 24 hours, as per the relief department. Shrawasti district recorded maximum rainfall of 65.5 mm.

The relief department has also alerted local administration in districts bordering Nepal.

"Considering the recent heavy rains in Nepal, all the border districts have been mobilised for the round the clock watch. Flood PAC/SDRF/NDRF teams have been mobilised as per requirement. All units are ready and are on standby mode," state relief commissioner Naveen Kumar said.

