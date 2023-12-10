13 states, four UTs digitize land records

New Delhi: Digital land records of 13 states and four Union territories have been onboarded to the Centre’s platform coordinating infrastructure building between the central ministries, statesand UTs under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development leaves data from six states yet to be digitally integrated.

The programme will reduce the time and costs involved in project implementation as it provides easy data access to stakeholders, two officials said, requesting anonymity.

Digital land records are one of the key layers among 249 data layers under the programme. Land acquisition and forest clearance are two major constituents of infrastructure planning, because they are time-consuming, even as mapping of land resources makes project planning seamless, one of the officials said.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative for logistics efficiency is working in tandem with all stakeholders for integrating digital land records, the official added.

The six states that are yet to integrate their digital land records are Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya. One UT, Lakshadweep, has also not yet digitized its land records. Nine states have integrated their data only partially, the second official said, claiming digitization of land records cuts detailed project report preparation time from six months to 15 days .

The 13 states that have completely integrated their data are Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana and Tripura. The four UTs that have onboarded NMP are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi, and Puducherry.

The nine states an three UTs that have partially digitized land records are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, along with Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh and Ladakh.

The NPG also provides free training to state officials for better planning of land record digitization. The skill development training is provided by BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics), helping states make savings, the first official said.

The NPG, one of three institutional mechanisms established under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, alongside an Empowered Group of Secretaries and Technical Support Unit, has assessed 119 infrastructure projects of central ministries worth $143.26 billion since its inception in October 2021.

Queries sent on Friday and Saturday to the commerce ministry spokesperson, chief minister of Uttarakhand, administrator of Lakshadweep and chief secretaries of West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya remained unanswered at press time on Sunday.

