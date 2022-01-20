At least 13 trains are running late today due to low visibility and other operational reasons, in the Northern Railway region, the CPRO of the Northern Railway zone of Indian Railways said.

The passenger trains which are running late includes Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Express, Kanpur -New Delhi Express.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital witnessed dense fog on Thursday morning leading to poor visibility.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 8 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, flight operations at the Delhi airport were normal on Thursday morning despite low visibility due to the fog.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal," said Delhi International Airport Limited.

The airport authorities further requested all passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Parts of Delhi experienced "cold day" conditions for the eigth day on the trot on Thursday, while the weatherman forecast an increase in the minimum temperature over the next three days under the influence of a Western Disturbance.

Moderate fog is predicted in the capital on Thursday.

The IMD said Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to rise to 13 degrees Celsius by Saturday due to cloudy weather under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

Widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from January 21 to January 23 due to the western disturbance, it said.

