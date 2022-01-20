Parts of Delhi experienced "cold day" conditions for the eigth day on the trot on Thursday, while the weatherman forecast an increase in the minimum temperature over the next three days under the influence of a Western Disturbance.
Moderate fog is predicted in the capital on Thursday.
The IMD said Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to rise to 13 degrees Celsius by Saturday due to cloudy weather under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.
Widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from January 21 to January 23 due to the western disturbance, it said.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!