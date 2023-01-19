13 trains running late due to fog in north India | Check list here

Weather update: Several parts of northern India reeled under intense cold conditions on Wednesday, with some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana recording their minimum temperature below the freezing point.
Weather update: A total of 13 trains will be running late on Thursday due to foggy weather conditions as severe cold wave made a comeback across various states in the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Weather update: A total of 13 trains will be running late on Thursday due to foggy weather conditions as severe cold wave made a comeback across various states in the country.
“13 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog," the Indian Railways said.
“13 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog," the Indian Railways said.
Check out the list of trains running late today
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Check out the list of trains running late today
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Several parts of northern India reeled under intense cold conditions on Wednesday, with some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana recording their minimum temperature below the freezing point.
Several parts of northern India reeled under intense cold conditions on Wednesday, with some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana recording their minimum temperature below the freezing point.
Jammu and Kashmir's resort town Pahalgam recorded its minimum temperature at minus 11.7 degrees Celsius and Delhi logged its eighth cold wave day in January, as per PTI reports.
Jammu and Kashmir's resort town Pahalgam recorded its minimum temperature at minus 11.7 degrees Celsius and Delhi logged its eighth cold wave day in January, as per PTI reports.
Among other parts of the region, Rajasthan's Sikar, Churu and Karauli districts saw minimum temperatures drop below the freezing point and Fatehpur city recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among other parts of the region, Rajasthan's Sikar, Churu and Karauli districts saw minimum temperatures drop below the freezing point and Fatehpur city recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Punjab and Haryana, severe cold weather conditions continued unabated as minimum temperatures hovered below normal limits at most places in the region.
National capital Delhi logged its eighth cold wave day in January on Wednesday, the most in the month in at least 12 years, according to data available on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website.
National capital Delhi logged its eighth cold wave day in January on Wednesday, the most in the month in at least 12 years, according to data available on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website.
Sadarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius. The national capital has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far, PTI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sadarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius. The national capital has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far, PTI reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi saw seven cold wave days in January 2020, while it did not record any such day last year. The city recorded an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to 9 this year, the second-longest in the month in a decade, according to the IMD data.
Delhi saw seven cold wave days in January 2020, while it did not record any such day last year. The city recorded an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to 9 this year, the second-longest in the month in a decade, according to the IMD data.
Cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir with the minimum temperature plunging further below the freezing point across the Valley owing to clear skies, even as the meteorological department has forecast rains and snow from Thursday.
Cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir with the minimum temperature plunging further below the freezing point across the Valley owing to clear skies, even as the meteorological department has forecast rains and snow from Thursday.
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, south Kashmir's Kokernag minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, south Kashmir's Kokernag minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The meteorological office said the weather will remain mainly dry across J-K till January 18. There will be a further decrease in the night temperature till that time.
The meteorological office said the weather will remain mainly dry across J-K till January 18. There will be a further decrease in the night temperature till that time.
In Rajasthan, intense cold conditions persisted on Wednesday. The night temperature was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Churu and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, according to a meteorological department report.
In Rajasthan, intense cold conditions persisted on Wednesday. The night temperature was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Churu and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, according to a meteorological department report.
Sangaria (Hanumangarh), Chittorgarh, Alwar and Anta (Baran) recorded minimum temperatures at 0.3 degree Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius respectively, while it was 3.1 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar and 8.4 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sangaria (Hanumangarh), Chittorgarh, Alwar and Anta (Baran) recorded minimum temperatures at 0.3 degree Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius respectively, while it was 3.1 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar and 8.4 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The department has predicted relief from the intense cold wave conditions in the state from Thursday.
The department has predicted relief from the intense cold wave conditions in the state from Thursday.