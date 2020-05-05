PUNJAB : 131 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on May 5 in Punjab, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Punjab to 1,233. Among the total people infected as on date, 128 have recovered and 23 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 245 of the total 1233 cases reported in the state. SAS Nagar had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 61 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

19 districts in Punjab have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Punjab's 1,233 cases put it at number 10 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 14541, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

