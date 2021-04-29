1.32 crore apply for Covid vaccination on Day 1. When slots will be available?

As the registration opened up at 4 pm, some people on social media complained that the portal was not responding, while others complained that it had crashed

A little over 10 million people signed up on the Co-WIN platform after it began accepting registrations from those in the 18-44 age group on Wednesday. "So we close Day 1 with 1.32 crore registrations on http://Cowin.gov.in. Kudos to Team CoWin for building a truly scalable and robust platform. Handling more than 50000 API calls per second is mammoth!!," Aarogya Setu tweeted.

Though these new signees are not likely to get coronavirus vaccines when they become eligible for the jabs on May 1 as appointments for 18-44 will be available when State Govts and Private Vaccination Centers schedule sessions.

After registration, taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially, officials had said.

Many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced trying to register for the third phase of the inoculation drive scheduled to begin from May 1.

The Union health ministry, however, clarified that the media reports that the server has crashed "are incorrect and are without any basis".

Sharing some of the statistics appertaining to the first three hours (4-7 pm), the ministry said that the portal 383 million API hits, initially as high as 2.7 million hits per minute and a total of 1.45 crore SMSs have been successfully delivered.

"These statistics indicate that far from crashing or performing slowly, the system is performing without any glitches. It is recording 55,000 hits per second and is completely stable. Detailed statistics relating to registration, vaccinations, can be seen on dashboard.cowin.gov.in," the ministry said in its statement.

India has two Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers active at the moment - Serum Institute of India (SII), which is locally manufacturing Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield, and Bharat Biotech, which is producing Covaxin.

SII chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla, has in recent media interviews said that SII hopes to begin deliveries to state government and private hospitals by mid-May.

A liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination will be implemented from 1 May 2021. Registration for the new eligible population groups commenced on 28 April from 4pm. Potential beneficiaries can register directly on CoWINportal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

