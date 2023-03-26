NEW DELHI : The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) registered 2,295 cases against drug makers in the last one year for selling drug formulations at prices higher than the one notified by it.

The task was undertaken in collaboration with state drug controllers and samples of medicines were picked up in the open market to analyze and monitor the price.

“NPPA has about 2,295 overcharging cases as on 30th December 2022. An amount of ₹1321.15 crore (approx.) under Drugs & Prices Control Order (DPCO) 1979, 1995 & 2013 has been recovered from the pharmaceutical companies. Action for recovery of the overcharged amount along with interest thereon is a continuous process," said a department of pharmaceuticals report seen by Mint.

“Whenever companies are found selling scheduled formulations at prices higher than the price notified by NPPA, action is taken against such companies under the relevant provisions and the overcharged amount, along with interest is levied on the company," said a person aware of the matter.

Queries sent to the health ministry went unanswered.