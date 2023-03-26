₹1,321 crore seized from drug cos for over-pricing1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 11:32 PM IST
The task was undertaken in collaboration with state drug controllers and samples of medicines were picked up in the open market to analyze and monitor the price.
NEW DELHI : The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) registered 2,295 cases against drug makers in the last one year for selling drug formulations at prices higher than the one notified by it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×