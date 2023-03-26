Home / News / India1,321 crore seized from drug cos for over-pricing
NEW DELHI : The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) registered 2,295 cases against drug makers in the last one year for selling drug formulations at prices higher than the one notified by it.

The task was undertaken in collaboration with state drug controllers and samples of medicines were picked up in the open market to analyze and monitor the price.

“NPPA has about 2,295 overcharging cases as on 30th December 2022. An amount of 1321.15 crore (approx.) under Drugs & Prices Control Order (DPCO) 1979, 1995 & 2013 has been recovered from the pharmaceutical companies. Action for recovery of the overcharged amount along with interest thereon is a continuous process," said a department of pharmaceuticals report seen by Mint.

“Whenever companies are found selling scheduled formulations at prices higher than the price notified by NPPA, action is taken against such companies under the relevant provisions and the overcharged amount, along with interest is levied on the company," said a person aware of the matter.

Queries sent to the health ministry went unanswered.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
