New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a total of 135 cases against various civil service officers over the last five years.

The cases were registered during the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and up to 30 June 2023.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister informed that of these 135 cases, charge-sheets have been filed in 57.

The number of cases registered by CBI against civil service officers during the last five years is highest in Maharashtra (24), followed by Delhi (15), Uttar Pradesh (11), and Jammu &Kashmir (10).

In addition to the CBI’s actions, Singh emphasized the crucial role played by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in combating corruption within the government machinery.

During 2018 to 2022, the CVC recommended disciplinary actions against a staggering total of 12,756 officers at the first stage advice level, followed by 887 officers during the second stage advice level.

Of this, grant of sanction of prosecution was advised in respect to 719 officers.