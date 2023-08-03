CBI registered 135 cases against civil service officers in last 5 years: Jitendra Singh1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:16 PM IST
During 2018 to 2022, the CVC recommended disciplinary actions against a staggering total of 12,756 officers at the first stage advice level, followed by 887 officers during the second stage advice level.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a total of 135 cases against various civil service officers over the last five years.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×