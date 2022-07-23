1,35,850 vacant posts in Armed Forces: Centre tells Parliament

1,35,850 vacant posts in Armed Forces: Centre tells Parliament2 min read . 11:04 AM IST
There are a total of 1,16,464 vacancies in the Indian Army, 13,597 in the Indian Navy and 5,789 in the Indian Air Force
As many as 1,35,850 posts are lying vacant in the Indian Armed Forces, the Central Government told the Lok Sabha.
According to a category-wise list of vacancies shared by Centre, there are a total of 1,16,464 vacancies in the Indian Army, 13,597 in the Indian Navy and 5,789 in the Indian Air Force.
As per the list, out of a total of 1,16,464 vacancies in the Indian Army, there are 7308 vacancies for Officers, 471 vacancies for Military Nursing Service (MNS) Officers and 1,08,685 vacancies for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs/OR.)
The Government listed 1446 vacancies for Officers (excluding Medical and Dental) and12,151 vacancies for Sailors in the Indian Navy.
In the Indian Air Force, 572 posts are vacant for Officers while 5217 vacancies are for Airmen.
This was mentioned by the Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in his written reply to the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Meanwhile, addressing the provisions for reservation for ex-servicemen in respect of government jobs, including Railways, the Central government said that it is governed by the ex-servicemen (Re-employment in Central Civil Services and Posts) Rules, 1979.
MoS Bhatt in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said that these reservations are applicable to all Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ Central Civil Services & Posts and posts up to the level of Assistant Commandant in all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which includes Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
It further said that employment in Rajya Sainik Boards falls under the purview of the concerned State Government and each of the State Government has provided reservation/priority for appointment for Ex-servicemen in State Government jobs as per their welfare policy.
The government statement also mentioned that the reservation prescribed for ESM is Horizontal in nature and depend on occurrence of vacancies per year and not as per the number of Posts. Adequate number of ESM are not qualifying for these Posts for want of requisite educational qualification prescribed for the Posts.
The Government endeavors to explore every possible avenue for increasing employment opportunities for the Ex-servicemen through various initiatives including pre and post-retirement trainings and awareness programmes, and suitable training is also imparted to the willing Ex-servicemen to prepare them for self-employment ventures, it added.
