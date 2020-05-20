Home > News > India > 136 new coronavirus cases reported in Bengal as of 8:00 AM - May 20

BENGAL : 136 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 20 in Bengal, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bengal to 2,961. Among the total people infected as on date, 1,074 have recovered and 250 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 392 of the total 2961 cases reported in the state. Kolkata had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

17 districts in West Bengal have confirmed cases of Covid-19
West Bengal's 2,961 cases put it at number 8 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 37136, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

