137 out of 100? Jodhpur's MBM Engineering University's gaffe sparks anger as students score more than total marks

Students of MBM Engineering University in Rajasthan's Jodhpur were left stunned after the results of their BE II semester were declared. A number of students ended up with 103 to 137 marks out of a possible 100, leading university authorities to launch a probe into the matter.

A private agency, which was tasked with preparation of the online results, has been asked to explain the startling discrepancy, while the results were quickly withdrawn from the university's official website, as per a Times of India report.

The university's controller of exams, Anil Gupta, said the issue resulted from a technical error during the uploading of results, and that the correct results would be out in a short while.

"As soon as the issue was brought to our notice, we immediately directed the online cell to remove it from the site and also issued a notice to them seeking an explanation for this error," he was quoted by the publication as saying.

Almost all of the 800 students who had appeared for the exams had errors in their results, with many being awarded marks in the range of 103 to 137. In one instance, a student was given more than 100 marks in five subjects they took the test.

The said student received 137 out of 100 in the subject engineering mechanics lab, and in Chesmistry lab, they received 123 marks out of 100. However, while said student's marksheet adds up to 675 out of 600, their total was shown as 219.

Check out one of the results from the university right here:

Ashwini Vaishnav, Central Minister, Railways, Electronics & Information Technology and Communications, is among the university's notable alumni.

While the examination that has landed the university authorities in controversy was conducted in May, the corrected results were expected to be uploaded on Thursday, October 09.

Past controversies This is not the first time Jodhpur's MBM College of Engineering has been embroiled in a controversy. Earlier this year, a student who was caught cheating in an examination by one of the teachers, ended up attacking the latter. Later the police was called and the student in question was handed over to them.