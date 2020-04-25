138 new coronavirus cases reported in Delhi as of 5:00 PM - Apr 251 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2020, 05:43 PM IST
This brings total cases to 2,514, out of which 857 have recovered and 53 have passed away
DELHI : 138 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 25 in Delhi, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Delhi to 2,514. Among the total people infected as on date, 857 have recovered and 53 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 788 of the total 2514 cases reported in the state. Central Delhi had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Delhi's 2,514 cases put it at number 3 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 6817, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
