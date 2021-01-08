13.90 lakh vaccine vials in K'kata in two days, state health min confirms

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday confirmed that the state will receive 13,90,000 vaccine shot in a day or two. The state minister was visiting a hospital where the dry run of Covid-19 vaccination was being conducted earlier today.

Sudhakar told the media, "The big good news for Karnataka is that I have received information from the Union Health Ministry that tomorrow or the day after probably we will be receiving 13,90,000 vials of vaccine for the state. It's big happy news for all of us," Sudhakar said.

Also Read: Virus spread slows but two states still a worry

Earlier today, Sudhakar video conferenced Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and detailing the meeting, he said the central government has provided 24 lakh syringes for the vaccination drive. "We have 10 walk-in coolers, 4 walk-in freezers, 3,201 ILRs, 3,039 deep freezers, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriers and 2,25,749 ice packs. The Central government has also provided 64 Large ice-lined refrigerators (ILRs) with a capacity of 225 litres each. Remaining 2 walk-in coolers and 1 walk-in freezer will be received from the Centre," he added.

He also said the vaccination will be first administered to health care workers.

"We have registered 6.30 lakh healthcare professionals in Karnataka till date. Those who are left out, maybe in some medical or dental colleges, we have requested them to register," he said. The Health Minister said 6.30 lakh healthcare workers serving in both Government and private sector have registered for vaccination and the window for registration is still open.

After the healthcare workers are vaccinated, people with co-morbidities, those above 60 years and those in other departments like police and revenue working against the pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccination dry run

COVID-19 vaccination dry run is on at a total of 263 different health facilities across Karnataka on Friday.

It is being held in 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health centres and 28 private facilities in the state.

The Minister who visited some facilities here, where the dry run is going on said, arrangements and preparedness were quite good, and the process is being followed as per the guidelines issued.

The first round of the dry run, an exercise for end- to-end testing of COVID-19 vaccination process was held in in five districts of Karnataka- Bengaluru (including BBMP), Belagavi, Kalburgi, Mysore and Shivamogga- on December 2 as per the government of India guidelines.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 9,196 active coronavirus cases in Karnataka, 9,02,817 recoveries and 12,124 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via