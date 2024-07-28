13-year-old boy rapes, kills 9-year-old sister in MP after watching porn; mother, 2 sisters help in cover-up

According to police probe, the crime was held on April 24 and the mother and two elder sisters aged 17 and 18 helped the accused in the cover-up

Livemint
Published28 Jul 2024, 03:50 PM IST
After the intense probe by the police, the family members finally admitted to their crime.. Representative photo
After the intense probe by the police, the family members finally admitted to their crime.. Representative photo(HT_PRINT)

A shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has come to light in which a 9-year-old girl was raped and murdered by her 13-year-old brother after watching a pornographic video on mobile phone.

According to police probe, the crime was held on April 24 and the mother and two elder sisters aged 17 and 18helped the accused in the cover-up.

To solve the case, the police had interrogated 50 people and performed intense questioning of the accused persons on the basis of technical evidence.

Also Read | ‘Rapes, terrorism’: US warns ‘DO NOT’ travel to Manipur, J&K in India

According to a report by news agency PTI, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said: “A nine-year-old girl was raped and strangulated to death under Jawa police station limits on April 24, following which the police had registered a case and started a probe.”

“The body of the victim was recovered from the courtyard of her house where she was sleeping at the time of the incident,” he added.

The police said that after the intense interrogation of the family members, it came to light that the victim's 13-year-old brother had slept beside her at night. He then raped her after watching obscene videos on the mobile phone.

Also Read | Jadavpur University student was molested, ‘paraded naked’ minutes before death

Further, the police said that when the victim threatened to tell about this to their father, the brother strangled her and later woke up their mother who confided in the crime.

After seeing that, the victim was still alive, the accused again strangled her to death.

In the meantime, the two elder sisters also woke up and all of them changed the spot of their bed before informing the police to mislead the investigation.

However, after the intense probe the family members finally admitted to their crime.

Also Read | Canadian Tycoon Frank Stronach Arrested in Sex Assault Case

“The police received information on April 24 morning that the body of the girl was lying in the courtyard of the house. Evidence relating to rape and murder were found in the post-mortem report and an SIT team was constituted for the probe,” Singh said.

“After collecting technical evidence and interrogation of 50 people, police found repeated changes in the statements of the family members. On the basis of suspicion, they were intensely interrogated, following which they admitted the crime,” the SP said.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 03:50 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia13-year-old boy rapes, kills 9-year-old sister in MP after watching porn; mother, 2 sisters help in cover-up

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.00-477.00
      Chennai
      69,902.00-205.00
      Delhi
      69,971.00750.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.00273.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue