A shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has come to light in which a 9-year-old girl was raped and murdered by her 13-year-old brother after watching a pornographic video on mobile phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to police probe, the crime was held on April 24 and the mother and two elder sisters aged 17 and 18helped the accused in the cover-up.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said: “A nine-year-old girl was raped and strangulated to death under Jawa police station limits on April 24, following which the police had registered a case and started a probe."

“The body of the victim was recovered from the courtyard of her house where she was sleeping at the time of the incident," he added.

The police said that after the intense interrogation of the family members, it came to light that the victim's 13-year-old brother had slept beside her at night. He then raped her after watching obscene videos on the mobile phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the police said that when the victim threatened to tell about this to their father, the brother strangled her and later woke up their mother who confided in the crime.

After seeing that, the victim was still alive, the accused again strangled her to death.

In the meantime, the two elder sisters also woke up and all of them changed the spot of their bed before informing the police to mislead the investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, after the intense probe the family members finally admitted to their crime.

“The police received information on April 24 morning that the body of the girl was lying in the courtyard of the house. Evidence relating to rape and murder were found in the post-mortem report and an SIT team was constituted for the probe," Singh said.

“After collecting technical evidence and interrogation of 50 people, police found repeated changes in the statements of the family members. On the basis of suspicion, they were intensely interrogated, following which they admitted the crime," the SP said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

