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13-year-old girl kills self in Bengaluru; purported note claims teacher asked for ₹20 fine for incomplete homework

A 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after she was asked to pay a 20 fine for incomplete homework in Karnataka. The Class 8 student cited alleged humiliation and harassment as the reasons behind her death.

Swati Gandhi
Updated10 Jul 2026, 12:42 PM IST
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A 13-year-old girl in Karnataka allegedly killed herself over incomplete homework | Representative image
A 13-year-old girl in Karnataka allegedly killed herself over incomplete homework | Representative image(Image: Unsplash)
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A 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after she was asked to pay a 20 fine for incomplete homework in Karnataka. The Class 8 student cited alleged humiliation and harassment as the reasons behind her death.

According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred in Bengaluru’s Anekal. The Class 8 student left behind a purported death note detailing the circumstances that led her to take the extreme step.

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Here's what we know

According to The New Indian Express, the victim was enrolled in the Government High School, Marasur. On Thursday, her mother found the 13-year-old girl hanging in her room when she went to wake her up. In the note, the victim accused a teacher and a non-teaching staff member of abusing and punishing her, adding that apart from collecting a fine from her, the teacher also beat her at least 10 times.

According to the police, the 13-year-old girl alleged in the note that she was punished by a teacher for incomplete homework and was asked to pay a fine of 20. She also claimed that the teacher threatened her with the issuance of a transfer certificate (TC). The student further noted that the alleged humiliation and harassment had left her emotionally distressed, ultimately driving her to take the extreme step.

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The victim's family members have also accused the school's teaching staff of harassing the child and have now demanded action against those responsible.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Suryanagar police, and an investigation has also been launched into the allegations. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer:

Help is available! Check free 24×7 suicide prevention helpline numbers

Tele-MANAS (Govt. of India): 14416 / 1800-891-4416

KIRAN Mental Health Helpline (Govt.): 1800-599-0019

AASRA Helpline: +91-22-27546669

Vandrevala Foundation (Call/WhatsApp): 9999-666-555

Sneha Foundation (Chennai, national access): 044-24640050

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, please call 112 right away. Help is always available.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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