13-yr old boy sexually assaulted by 6 boys in Mumbai

13-yr old boy sexually assaulted by 6 boys in Mumbai1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
- A case has been registered under POCSO, IT acts & various IPC section against the accused at Vanrai Police station.
A 13-yr old boy was sexually assaulted by six boys in Mumbai's Goregaon area.
A 13-yr old boy was sexually assaulted by six boys in Mumbai's Goregaon area.
A case has been registered under POCSO, IT acts & various IPC section against the accused at Vanrai Police station.
A case has been registered under POCSO, IT acts & various IPC section against the accused at Vanrai Police station.
Speaking to news agency ANI, the accused and the victim are minors and resided in the same locality.
Speaking to news agency ANI, the accused and the victim are minors and resided in the same locality.
"They also made the video, the police said. As per the victim, he was being assaulted for past 5 months.
"They also made the video, the police said. As per the victim, he was being assaulted for past 5 months.
(More details awaited)
(More details awaited)